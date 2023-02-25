Covid vaccine: India saved over 3.4 million lives under nationwide vaccine campaign: Report
The working paper report titled ‘Healing the Economy: Estimating the Economic Impact on India's vaccination and related issues’ said that the Covid vaccination campaign also yielded a positive economic impact by preventing a loss of USD 18.3 billion.
India was able to save more than 3.4 million lives by undertaking a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign at an unprecedented scale, a Stanford University report released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya showed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×