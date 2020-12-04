Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an all-party meeting virtually with leaders of various political outfits and top union ministers to discuss the the novel coronavirus pandemic situation in India.

Addressing the meeting, called by Modi, the PM said that Indian scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making a Covid vaccine. "The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India," PM Modi said.

At the all-party meeting, PM Modi said that the country will begin the Covid-19 vaccination programme after experts give nod.

On price of Covid-19 vaccine, PM Modi said that the Central Government is in talks with the state governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as topmost priority.

'Wait for coronavirus vaccine will not be long'

PM Modi also said that experts believe wait for a coronavirus vaccine will not be long, it may be ready in a few weeks.

PM Modi has reportedly asked the representatives of various parties to send their suggestions in writing too. "Public health will be top priority as far as Covid-19 vaccine pricing is concerned, states will be fully involved," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoted government sources saying, "Covid-19 vaccine will be first given to healthcare workers, then frontline workers."

Floor leaders from all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been invited to attend the virtual meeting, which started around 10:30 am on Friday.

Around 12 leaders from prominent political parties having five or more than five MPs, will be speaking at the meeting, according to reports.

Opposition leaders will reportedly question the Modi government about the expected availability of the coronavirus vaccine and plans for its distribution.

This is the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are also present in today's meeting.

The meeting comes days after PM Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review Covid-19 vaccine development work there.

With agency inputs

