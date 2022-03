NEW DELHI : The Indian government informed that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) needs adequate scientific data to make a recommendation on mixing of Covid-19 vaccines .

In the latest development, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has granted permission to the Christian Medical College, Vellore to conduct phase-IV study with Covishield and Covaxin to compare immunogenicity of mixed vaccine regimen and to anti for phase-2 clinical trial to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of Covaxin with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine).

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said, “Adequate scientific data is required for NTAGI to make a recommendation on mixing of Covid-19 vaccines, at present this information is not available."

She was responding to question on whether the government is considering mixing of Covid-19 vaccines based on heterologous strategies conducted earlier for other diseases, to induce combined antibody and cell-mediated immune response resulting in stronger and long-lasting immunity and if any study has been undertaken in this regard.

