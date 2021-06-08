Covid vaccine: Over 1.19 crore doses still available with states, says Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that over 1.19 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered.

More than 24 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 23,47,43,489 doses, the ministry said.

"A total of 1,19,46,925 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Govt of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Under the Strategy, in every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Govt of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.