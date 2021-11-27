The Union Health Ministry has said on Saturday that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 121.84 crore.

Over 73 lakh (73,74,792) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday. While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase, the vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, India saw a single-day rise of 8,318 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,63,749, while the active cases have declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days.

While the death toll has climbed to 4,67,933 with 465 daily fatalities, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections were below 20,000 for 50 continuous days. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 153 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,07,019 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 3,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 4,67,933 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,891 from Maharashtra, 39,125 from Kerala, 38,193 from Karnataka, 36,443 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,439 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.