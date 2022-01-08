The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday announced that over 2 crore teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in less than a week of the inoculation drive being launched for children.

Mandaviya took to Twitter to share this welcome news, he tweeted, "Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children."

Covid vaccination program for children aged between 15 and 18 years has been started from January 3, 2022. Hence, with the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crore (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population of the country has received at least one dose of he vaccine while more than 66 per cent have been vaccinated with both the doses.

Meanwhile in another related development, Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Friday said that it has received reports of COVID-19 vaccines other than Covaxin are being administered in children of age group 15-18 years in the country and urged healthcare workers to ensure administration of Covaxin as it is the only approved COVID vaccine for this particular population category.

"We have received several reports of other COVID-19 vaccines being administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group," read a Bharat Biotech release.

"Covaxin received approval based on a thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children," it added.

