The number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 24 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. So far, 4,05,114 people from the 18-44 age group have been fully vaccinated.

Besides, 1,16,22,718 people between 45-60 age group have received both the doses of Covid vaccines. Also, 1,95,34,203 senior citizens (people above 60) have been fully vaccinated in the country, according to health ministry data.

The ministry said that in the 18-44 age group, 19,24,924 beneficiaries received the first dose of vaccine. As many as 7,33,23,267 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have received the first dose. A total of 6,16,38,580 beneficiaries aged above 60 have got the first dose.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each, the ministry said.

The country has administered cumulatively 24,24,79,167 vaccine doses, according to a provisional report at 7 pm on Wednesday.

The total includes 1,00,12,624 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,11,311 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,64,71,228 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 87,51,277 FLWs who have received the second dose.

On Wednesday, the 145th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 31,31,759 vaccine doses were administered.

The ministry said 28,37,572 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,94,187 for the second dose.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

