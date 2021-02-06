More than 56 lakh people in India have been given the Covid-19 vaccine so far and no case of serious or severe Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) or deaths owing to the vaccination till date, have been reported, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Out of the 56,36,868 beneficiaries who have received the jabs, 52,66,175 are healthcare workers and 3,70,693 are frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the Union health ministry said. He added that 54.7% of the healthcare workers registered on the Co-WIN app have been vaccinated.

A total of 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday, Agnani said adding that there was no case of serious or severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date.

"No new case of hospitalization or death reported in the past 24 hours," he added.

The additional health secretary said that 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) have vaccination coverage of 60% among health care workers. These states include Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. There is less than 40% vaccination coverage among health care workers in 12 states and UTs, including Delhi, Punjab and Assam.

He stated that the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday reviewed the performance of vaccination drives with all states and UTs.

He advised states/UTs to improve coverage, beneficiary turn out per session and minimize vaccine wastage," Agnani said.

States and UTs in the country have been asked to complete the administration of first dose to all health care workers by 20 February and mop-up rounds by 25 February.

In case frontline workers, vaccinations for all of them must be schedule before 6 March this year and organize the mop-up rounds immediately after that.

With inputs from PTI

