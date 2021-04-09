Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid vaccine: Over 9.78 crore doses administered so far, says govt

Covid vaccine: Over 9.78 crore doses administered so far, says govt

A medic injects Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly person at Gangamma Temple premises, Padmanabha Nagar area in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 9,78,71,045 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 8 pm

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.78 crore, the Union health ministry on Friday said.

As many as 9,78,71,045 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given, according to a provisional report till 8 pm.

The beneficiaries include 89,87,818 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,78,562 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,65,504 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 46,56,236 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 2,81,30,126 and 5,79,276 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 59 have been administered the first and second dose respectively. As many as 3,85,92,532 and 15,80,991 individuals over 60 years have been given the first and second dose respectively.

The 84th day of the nationwide Covid vaccination

"Total 32,16,949 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Friday, the 84th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination," the ministry's statement read.

According to the provisional report, 28,24,066 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 3,92,883 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of HCWs. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India opened vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

