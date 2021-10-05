The cumulative coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India crossed 92 crore on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 7 pm today and the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night, the ministry said.

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the deadly virus continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The nationwide vaccination programme was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The Centre then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, India logged 18,346 new Covid-19 infections, the lowest in 209 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,38,53,048, while the active cases declined to 2,52,902, the lowest in 201 days, according to the government data.

The death toll climbed to 4,49,260 with 263 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections have remained below 30,000 for 11 straight days.

The active Covid-19 cases comprise 0.75 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.93 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 11,556 cases has been recorded in the active coronavirus caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With agency inputs

