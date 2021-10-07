The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine shots administered in the country crossed 93 crore, the Union health ministry said today.

Over 45 lakh (45,54,939) Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final report by late night.

The coronavirus vaccination programme as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in India from coronavirus continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry underlined.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was started on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The Covid-19 vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The second phase of coronavirus vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched its Covid-19 vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The Centre then decided to expand its Covid-19 vaccination programme by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.