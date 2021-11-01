OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Covid vaccine: PM Modi thanks Australian counterpart for recognising Covaxin
Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the recognition of Covaxin, India's indigenous vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The Indian PM said it was a step forward in the post-pandemic partnership between the two countries. 

Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator on Monday formally recognised India's Covaxin, as the country's border was reopened for the first time in nearly 20 months.

“I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia’s recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Australia," Modi tweeted.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

Australia has already recognised Covishield.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout