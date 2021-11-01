1 min read.Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 10:21 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator on Monday formally recognised India's Covaxin, as the country's border was reopened for the first time in nearly 20 months
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the recognition of Covaxin, India's indigenous vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The Indian PM said it was a step forward in the post-pandemic partnership between the two countries.
