Cold chain points are being strengthened in all the districts of the state to avoid problems in the upkeep and management of vaccines (AP)
COVID vaccine roll out: 4.62 lakh healthcare workers registered on CoWIN portal

Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 10:15 PM IST

Patna: The Bihar health department is fully geared up to carry out the vaccination drive for COVID- 19 in the state, for which 4.62 lakh healthcare professionals have registered on CoWIN portal, a senior official said here on Saturday. CoWIN portal is an online platform for monitoring the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

The coronavirus inoculation drive will be launched in the country on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the Centre said earlier in the day.

Altogether 4,62,026 healthcare professionals belonging to government and private hospitals have so far registered themselves on the CoWIN portal to be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive, State Health Society (SHS) Assistant Director Piyush Chandan said.

Chandan said that colour-coded bags will be kept at each vaccination centre for management of biowaste materials that will be generated after vaccination.

The bags will be brought from vaccination centres to cold chain points and from there, they will be taken to biowaste management treatment centre for disposal, he said.

Cold chain points are being strengthened in all the districts of the state to avoid problems in the upkeep and management of vaccines during the inoculation exercise, the official said in a statement.

Vaccines will be transported from the state-level vaccine store located at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna to regional stores of the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

