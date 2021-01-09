COVID vaccine roll out: Delhi Govt school teachers included in frontline workers

Government school teachers from Delhi who took part in the Covid-19 duty will be considered as frontline workers and placed under that category, Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, said.

"Delhi's teachers have played a role by working with the government in every step to fight with the Coronavirus," Sisodia said in a tweet. "They have been present everywhere including quarantine centres, containment zones, survey, mask-checking and online education. That is why the government has also placed teachers in the category of frontline worker for the vaccine," he said further.





दिल्ली के शिक्षकों ने सरकार के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर कोरोना से लड़ाई में भूमिका निभाई है. कोरंटाइन सेंटर, कंटेनमेंट ज़ोन, सर्वे, मास्क चेकिंग की ड्यूटी और ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई .. हर जगह आगे रहे हैं.



इसीलिए सरकार ने शिक्षकों को भी वैक्सीन के लिए frontline worker की श्रेणी में रखा है. https://t.co/WmdnstuGEV — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 9, 2021

In November 2020, the Delhi government has announced that the teachers of its schools will be roped in to join the teams conducting a door-to-door survey for COVID-19 in the national capital.

The survey was decided after a meeting between Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi and Amit Shah, Union Home Minister. It was conducted by the teams of AIIMS, Delhi government and municipal corporations

After the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use authorisation in the country, the vaccine is likely to arrive in the national capital early next week.

The dry run for Covid-19 vaccine has been conducted across three sites in Delhi earlier this week. It was held at the Hindu Rao Hospital and eight other civic facilities in Delhi on Wednesday as the national capital recorded fewer than 1,000 cases of the viral infection for the twelfth day in a row.

As of Friday, Delhi recorded 444 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the seventh time the daily infection count stood below the 500-mark in January, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.59%, officials said.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via