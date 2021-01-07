Covid vaccine roll-out in India: Govt asks states to 'be prepared' | 10 points

As the states and union territories are likely to receive the first supply of coronavirus vaccine , the government on Thursday asked them to remain prepared to accept these consignments.

The development happened days after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use authorisation in the country.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

Here's your 10-point development to this story:

1) India will commence the transportation process of the Covid-19 vaccine by today (Thursday) or tomorrow.

2) The Central Government has allowed passenger aircraft to transport coronavirus vaccines.

3) In a communique, the Union health ministry said the vaccine will be supplied to the identified consignee points of 19 states and union territories -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- by the supplier.

4) The vaccine for the remaining 18 states and union territories -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Daman and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand -- will be received from their respective government medical store depots.

5) "All the states and UTs are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccine shortly," the Centre said. "In this regard, you are requested to ensure the advance preparation and readiness for the acceptance of forthcoming supply of the vaccine," Dr Pradeep Halder, advisor, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) in the health ministry, said in the letter dated 5 January.

6) The further distribution of vaccine to the districts will be done as per the registered beneficiaries, for which a separate communication will be done shortly, the letter added.

7) Pune will be the central hub from where the coronavirus vaccine distribution will happen. As many as 41 destinations across the country have been finalised for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

8) New Delhi and Karnal will be made mini hubs for delivery of coronavirus vaccines in northern India. For the eastern region, Kolkata will be the hub and will also be a nodal point for the northeast. Meanwhile, Chennai and Hyderabad will be the designated points for Southern India.

9) DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

10) The Health Ministry had earlier said that it is prepared for coronavirus vaccine roll-out within 10 days of the vaccines getting approved for restricted emergency use on 3 January, but a final decision on the launch date would be taken by the government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via