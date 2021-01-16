A woman sanitation worker received the first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus at a state-run hospital as the exercise was launched in Telangana today.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender formally launched the vaccination programme at the Gandhi Government Hospital.

S Krishnamma, a woman sanitation worker was administered the first shot amid cheers by those present at the Gandhi Hospital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the occasion of the vaccine rollout concluded.

While speaking to reports, Krishnamma said that though she was a little apprehensive earlier, she was reassured by the hospital superintendent. The woman said she did not have any health complaints after taking the vaccine and appealed to all to receive the shot with courage in order to protect one's health.

The vaccination campaign also began simultaneously at various other locations in the state where state ministers and other public representatives were present.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a medical doctor, visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in the city.

"Nizam institute medical science Hyderabad to greet the Recepients of vaccines on the Historic vaccine launch today. It is a THANKS giving day to all Drs nurses para medics & sanitary workers who served covid patients. Visionary @PMOIndia who stood with scientists efforts always," she tweeted.

Nizam institute medical science Hyderabad to greet the Recepients of vaccines on the Historic vaccine launch today. It is a THANKS giving day to all Drs nurses para medics & sanitary workers who served covid patients. Visionary @PMOIndia who stood with scientists efforts always pic.twitter.com/R4w4BRpw9s — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 16, 2021

The healthcare workers and others, who received the vaccine at different places in the state, told reporters that they did not experience any health issues. K Jayamma (42), a health worker, received the first vaccine shot at the Rural Health Centre at Narsingi on the city outskirts.

"I had no fear of taking the vaccine. I wanted to take the vaccine first to allay apprehensions if any about the vaccination. My family members also encouraged me to take it. We (health workers) all have been serving the COVID-19 patients for the past nine months (on COVID-19) and were awaiting the vaccine," Jayamma, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at the Narsingi Rural Health Centre told news agency PTI.

State ministers and other public representatives were present at the inauguration of the inoculation drive at different places in the state. The health minister said the vaccination drive was underway at 144 centres in the state on Saturday with 30 people each slated to receive the shot there.

The state government has invited the participation of public representatives from village "sarpanches" to ministers in the programme to spread awareness among people about the exercise.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 249 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.91 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,575. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 54, followed by Warangal Urban and Medchal Malkajgiri with 18 and 17 respectively, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on January 15.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via