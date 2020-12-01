Serum Institute says covid vaccine safe, did not cause side-effect in volunteer

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said its Covishield vaccine is safe and immunogenic and did not cause the neurological serious adverse effect in the 40-year-old participant from Chennai.

“The incident with the Chennai volunteer, though highly unfortunate, was in no way induced by the vaccine and Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer's medical condition," the company said in a statement.

The conclusion that the vaccine had not caused the “acute neuro encephalopathy" in the patient was made by the principal investigator of Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute (SRMC)--Ramkrishnan, the Data and Safety Management Board (DSMB) and the Ethics Committee of the sites independently, the company said.

However, Serum Institute did not disclose how the three entities reached the conclusion.

The Pune-based vaccine manufacturer, the world’s largest by volume, said the clinical trial site had submitted all the reports and data related to the incident to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), and continued with the trials only after getting clearance for all the required processes.

“We would want to assure everyone that the vaccine won’t be released for mass use unless it is proven immunogenic, and safe. Taking into consideration the complexities and existing misnomers about vaccination and immunisation; the legal notice was sent therefore to safeguard the reputation of the company which is being unfairly maligned," Serum Institute said.

The Adar Poonawalla-led company had on Sunday issued a statement that it will seek ₹100 crore in damages from a 40-year old participant in Chennai who claimed that the company’s covid-19 vaccine, which was given to him during its phase 3 trial, had caused a serious neurological side-effect.

The statement follows a legal notice seeking ₹5 crore in damages sent by the advocate of a 40-year-old participant from Chennai, who received a dose of the Covishield vaccine on 1 October at Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute (SRMC) in the city, but faced a serious adverse effect 10 days later. Mint has reviewed a copy of the legal notice dated 21 November.

On 11 October, the participant could not wake up in the morning due to a severe headache. He then went back to sleep and woke up in the afternoon and vomited. He was taken to SRMC, and shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) the following day.

After over a week in the ICU, he was shifted to the general ward on 20 October, and then discharged on 26 October. During his time in the hospital, the notice claims, the participant was made to go through a battery of tests, and diagnosed with ‘acute neuro encephalopathy’, a condition where a change in your body or your brain alters a person’s mental status.

The changes in mental status, include dizziness, headache and nausea, as well as potential memory loss, small personality changes and increased irritability.

Serum Institute is on the verge of completing its 1,600-participant phase 2 and 3 clinical trial of Covishield in December. The company also plans to approach the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani in two weeks for getting an emergency licensure for marketing the covid-19 vaccine, originally developed jointly by British firm AstraZeneca plc and University of Oxford.

The Covishield vaccine was seen as key not just to Serum Institute but also to India and other low-and middle-income countries, as it would be the first affordable vaccine for the world. However, the controversy has raised concern about safety of the vaccine, with some experts criticising the lack of transparency in the way adverse events were reported.

