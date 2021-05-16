Covid vaccine: Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in India

On May 14, Dr Reddy's launched Sputnik V in the Indian market. The first dose was administered on the same day in Hyderabad. The pharma company said that the imported doses of the vaccine were presently priced at a maximum retail price of ₹948, with 5 per cent GST per dose — total ₹995.4 per dose. "The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of ₹948 + 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins," Dr Reddy's said in a statement.