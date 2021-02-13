Covid 19 second dose today for those who took shots of Jan 16

Covid 19 second dose today for those who took shots of Jan 161 min read . 11:38 AM IST
- The second dose needs to be administered 28 days after taking the first shot
- AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog's VK Paul are expected to take jab
The second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine will be given today to the people, mostly health workers, who got their first dose on January 16. The second dose needs to be administered exactly 28 days after taking the first shot.
AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog's VK Paul might receive the second shot today as both got their shot on the day India started its largest vaccination drive.
Till now, a total of 77,66,319 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country, including 2,61,309 people who were inoculated till 6 pm on Friday, said the health ministry.
Speaking about it, Union Health Minister on Friday tweeted, with more than 70 lakh vaccinations, India is the first country to reach that number in just 26 days.
Of the total, 58,65,813 beneficiaries are healthcare workers, constituting 58.9% of the target number. As many as 19,00,506 frontline workers have received anti-Covid jabs so far.
In addition to this, the number of hospitalizations recorded as part of Covid-19 vaccination is 33, of which, 21 have been discharged from hospital, two are under treatment and 10 deaths were seen.
"Percentage of hospitalization as against total vaccinations constitutes 0.0004%," the ministry said.
The ten states with the highest number of vaccinations on Friday are: Uttar Pradesh (68,135), Maharashtra (24,946), Madhya Pradesh (21897), Jammu and Kashmir (17,900), West Bengal (17,609), Gujarat (16,069), Karnataka (13,741), Chhattisgarh (11,988), Jharkhand (10,488) and Odisha (7,279).
