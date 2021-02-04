Subscribe
Covid vaccine second dose will be administered to healthcare workers from 13 Feb, says govt
Health workers wait to receive the Covishield vaccine (Representative image).

Covid vaccine second dose will be administered to healthcare workers from 13 Feb, says govt

2 min read . 04:49 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Nearly 4.5 million (44,49,552) beneficiaries have been administered shots of coronavirus vaccine under the countrywide exercise till today morning

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the second dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be administered to healthcare workers from 13 February.

"Only the first dose has been given to them so far," NITI Aayog member VK Paul has said.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry reviewed the novel coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, saying that 47 districts have not reported any new Covid-19 cases in the last 3 weeks in the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also added that 251 districts in the country have not registered any new death in the same period.

Addressing a press meet in Delhi, Bhushan said that the active Covid-19 cases in the country is less than 1.60 lakh and declining.

"India's Covid-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42% and it is continuously declining. The Covid-19 positivity rate last week was at 1.82%. There are two states that have 70% of the active cases -- Kerala and Maharashtra. Only Maharashtra and Kerala have more than 35,000 active Covid-19 cases. A total of 47 districts have not reported new Covid19 cases in the last 3 weeks and 251 districts have not reported any Covid-related deaths in the last 3 weeks," Bhushan said.

"The recovery rate has crossed 97% mark and the death due to Covid-19 is also declining. India's cases per million population are 7,819 and the number of deaths per million population is 112. The tests per million population are 144,359," he added.

Meanwhile, nearly 4.5 million (44,49,552) beneficiaries have been administered shots of coronavirus vaccine under the countrywide exercise till Thursday morning.

In a span of 24 hours, 3,10,604 people were vaccinated across 8,041 sessions. 84,617 sessions have been conducted so far, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

India on Thursday reached a total of 1,07,90,183 coronavirus cases, with 12,899 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country has recorded 17,824 discharges and 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,80,455 and 1,54,703.

The national coronavirus recovery rate is now at 97.13%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

