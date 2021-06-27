Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccine: Serum Institute produces over 10 crore Covishield doses in June

Covid vaccine: Serum Institute produces over 10 crore Covishield doses in June

Premium
A health worker preparing a jab from a vial of Covishield at a Covid-19 vaccination centre
2 min read . 06:44 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Last month, Serum's Director at Government and Regulatory Affairs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had told that Covishield production would be ramped up to 10 crore doses in June
  • The Covid vaccination drive has picked up pace in the country under the new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination that commenced on June 21

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday said that the Serum Institute of India has produced 10 crore doses of its Covid vaccine, Covishield in June, so far. According to DCGI, the Pune-based Serum Institute sent 45 batches of Covishield, amounting to 10.80 crore doses to the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli in June.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday said that the Serum Institute of India has produced 10 crore doses of its Covid vaccine, Covishield in June, so far. According to DCGI, the Pune-based Serum Institute sent 45 batches of Covishield, amounting to 10.80 crore doses to the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli in June.

Last month, the firm's Director at Government and Regulatory Affairs, Prakash Kumar Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had told that Covishield production would be ramped up to 10 crore doses in June.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Last month, the firm's Director at Government and Regulatory Affairs, Prakash Kumar Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had told that Covishield production would be ramped up to 10 crore doses in June.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We are committed to enhancing the production capacity of our Covishield vaccine and have been working round-the-clock in spite of various challenges being faced by us because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are pleased to inform that in June we will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of our Covishield vaccine to our country as compared to our present production capacity of 6.5 crore doses in May," Singh had said in a communication to Shah.

The vaccination drive has picked up pace in the country under the new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination that commenced on June 21 with around 69 lakh vaccine doses being administered on an average daily in the last six days.

The immunisation data published at 7 am on Sunday showed that India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in a day, taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 32.17 crore.

The nationwide vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories enabling them to plan better, streamlining the vaccine supply chain, according to the Health Ministry.

Under the revised guidelines, vaccine doses are provided free of cost by the Centre. The Covid vaccines are allocated to states and Union Territories based on criteria such as population, disease burden, and the progress of vaccination. The Centre procures 75% of the vaccines being produced in the country.

`

The Centre had earlier allowed states and private hospitals to procure 50% of the vaccines following demands for decentralisation of the process. However, after several states complained of problems including funding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revised vaccine guidelines this month.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!