Covid vaccine shortage: 40 vaccination centres to remain shut in Mumbai today

"The stock of covid vaccine available in Mumbai has almost run out today (April 28, 2021). Due to this, 40 out of 73 private vaccination centers in Mumbai will not be vaccinating on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The remaining 33 private vaccination centres are also available for limited vaccination. For this reason, the citizens who come there for the second dose will be vaccinated with priority and as long as there is a stock of vaccine," MCGM said in a release.