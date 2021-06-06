Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid vaccine shortage: Delhi youth travelling 100 km to get jabbed, says Atishi

Covid vaccine shortage: Delhi youth travelling 100 km to get jabbed, says Atishi

Premium
Delhi: So far, 56,51,226 doses have been administered in the city, including 12,84,000 people who have been fully vaccinated
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 PTI

Delhi: It has been two weeks since the stock of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines depleted in the national capital for the 18-44 age group, AAP MLA Atishi said

The youth of Delhi is now travelling 100 km to get vaccinated as it has been two weeks since the stock of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines depleted in the national capital for the 18-44 age group, AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Sunday. 

The Centre has said it will provide a fresh supply of vaccines for the said age group on June 10. 

She requested the Union government during the daily vaccine bulletin to provide vaccines for the group as several people will soon be due for their second dose.

"It is becoming a serious issue as a lot of people in the 18-44 group are nearing their date for the second dose. We are also hearing reports that people are travelling 100-200 km to Meerut, Bulandshahr to get their shots because there are no vaccines in Delhi," Atishi said.

She added that when youth gets vaccinated in large numbers, the 45 age group will also be encouraged to come out.

"Seeing the youth getting vaccinated will also reduce their hesitancy to vaccinate," she said.

On Saturday, a total of 57,990 doses were administered, including 42,742 first doses and 15,248 second doses.

So far, 56,51,226 doses have been administered in the city, including 12,84,000 people who have been fully vaccinated.

For the 45 age group, the city has a stock of 5,84,370 vaccines.

After receiving a new stock on Friday evening, the national capital has 21,850 Covaxin doses for the 45 age group while 5,62,520 doses of Covishield are available.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

