Covid vaccine Sputnik V launched in Uttarakhand; 100 people jabbed on Day 1

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched anti-Covid Sputnik V vaccine in the state on Sunday. On the first day, 100 people were inoculated with the Russia-manufactured vaccine.

Speaking at the launch of the vaccine at a medical college in Dehradun, Dhami said by December this year, the state government will achieve its target of 100 per cent vaccination.

Uttarakhand is getting all help from the Centre to achieve the goal, Dhami said. He added that the state has already received 17 lakh vaccines from the Centre and camps have been set up in the remotest areas.

The state government is fully prepared to deal with the third wave of the pandemic if it comes and efforts continue to further strengthen health facilities, the CM said.

Before launching the vaccine, the CM and cabinet ministers observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who passed away after prolonged illness at a Lucknow hospital on Saturday.

