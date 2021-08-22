Covid vaccine Sputnik V launched in Uttarakhand; 100 people jabbed on Day 1

On the occasion, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state will achieve the milestone of 100 per cent vaccination by December.

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST

The state is getting all help from the Centre to achieve the goal, said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, adding that it has already received 17 lakh vaccines from the Centre and camps have been set up in the remotest areas