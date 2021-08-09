The current stock of coronavirus vaccines in Delhi will last for only a week, as per the city's latest vaccination bulletin. This includes, 3,55,820 Covaxin shots and 4,30,350 Covishield jabs, officials said.

A total of 11,099 doses were administered on Sunday. On Saturday, 1,19,785 jabs were given in the national capital. The data for Monday was yet to be compiled, the vaccination bulletin said on Monday.

The Delhi government has so far administered 1,06,90,855 Covid vaccines in the city, which includes 77,50,023 first doses and 29,40,832 second doses. According to the Monday bulletin, first doses were given to 5,744 beneficiaries and 5,355 people received second doses.

The Delhi health department has told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 in the national capital at "the present rate of COVID-19 vaccine supply".

At a DDMA meeting held on Friday, officials of the department gave a presentation on the city government's preparedness for a possible third wave of coronavirus and the status of COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 update in Delhi

The city today reported 39 COVID-19 infections and one fatality, the city bulletin said. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,36,800. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,067.

The active cases dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year, according to data shared by the Health department here.

On Sunday, the capital reported 66 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one death.

(With inputs from agencies)

