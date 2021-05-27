Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta has informed that the Covid vaccine stock in the state will last only 1-2 days. He said the state has around 6.52 lakh vaccines for all age groups. "Our current stock of vaccines will be consumed in a day or two. We have the capacity of administering 4 lakh doses in a day," the state health minister said.

Also Read | Covid vaccine wastage as high as 37% in some states: Centre

He also refuted the reports suggesting high vaccine wastage in the state. Speaking to ANI, the minister said: "It has been said that there's 37 per cent of vaccine wastage in our state with no evidence. But the wastage is of 4.65 per cent which is lower than that of the other states."

Also Read | Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till 3 June. Details here

Earlier this week, it was reported that in some states, vaccine wastage was as high as 37 per cent. Among the list were Jharkhand (37.3 per cent), Chhattisgarh (32.02 per cent), Tamil Nadu (15.5 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8 per cent), and Madhya Pradesh (10.7 per cent). The national average of vaccine wastage is 6.3 per cent, as per the Union Health Ministry.

On May 24, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said that there was an acute shortage of vaccine in his state that only three days' vaccine was left for 18-44 group. He said Jharkhand had received barely 40 lakh doses of vaccines against a requirement of 4 crore doses, leading to the shortage.

On May 25, the state government extended the lockdown-like restrictions till 3 June. Earlier the restrictions were effective till 27 May.

So far, Jharkhand has reported 3.34 lakh Covid cases and 4910 deaths. Currently, the state has over 14,000 active cases while 3.14 lakh have recovered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.