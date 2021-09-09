The Centre is developing a Covid vaccine tracker with synergised data giving a week by week update of doses. The tracker will be up on the Health Ministry's website in a few days' time, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Thursday.

During a press briefing, Bhargava further said that low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread of Covid. “Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced," he added.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the pace of vaccination and coverage was rapidly increasing. He said the average per-day dose administered has increased from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September. This number is expected to climb even higher, Bhushan added.

“We have administered more vaccines in first 7 days of Sept than in 30 days of May. 86 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours. We should increase pace of vaccination before festivals. States and Centre should work to vaccinate vulnerable population," the Health Secretary said.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, urged people to take vaccine as it is effective against Covid. “It's clear that two doses show complete protection, 58% above 18 years given single dose, it should be 100%. No one should be left behind...About 72 crore vaccine doses given, those left should get administered to develop herd immunity," he said.

The government said 58% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine while 18% got both the shots as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

The officials said India is still going through the second wave of coronavirus and it is not over yet. They said 35 districts in the country are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10% while in 30 districts it is between five to 10%.

About the vaccination drive, the government said in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh all people above 18 years got at least one dose of vaccine.

