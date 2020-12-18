Covid vaccine: UN head stresses need of vaccine for all nations

As global Covid-19 cases topped 74.8 million, the secretary-general of the United Nations on Friday stressed saying that as wealthy nations roll out the killer virus vaccine for their citizens, the world also needs to ensure it is available for "everyone, everywhere".

Antonio Guterres praised the researchers from Germany's BioNTech who teamed up with American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and beat rivals in the race to put the first thoroughly vetted vaccine on the market.

The United Nations secretary-general said that every German should be “very proud of their achievements." “Our challenge now is to ensure that vaccines are treated as a public good — accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere," he said according to his prepared remarks.

“A people's vaccine."

He said the UN was also committed to providing news and advice people can trust and working to build confidence in the vaccine “guided by science, grounded in facts" to combat what he called the “virus of misinformation."

“Across the globe we have seen how populist approaches that ignore science have misled the public," Guterres said. “Coupled with false news and wild conspiracies, things have become manifestly worse."

He also heaped praise on Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying her “no-nonsense, steady, compassionate and wise guiding hand" had helped steer Germany through the pandemic.

“I commend your early and decisive steps driven by science, local data and local action that suppressed transmission of the virus and saved lives," he said.

Meanwhile, Covid-related deaths have surged to over 1.66 million, as per the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 74,875,300 and 1,660,132, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 17,192,376 and 310,424, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,956,557, while the country's death toll soared to 144,451.

