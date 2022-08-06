Covid vaccine update: India administers over 100 million precaution doses

The precaution dose coverage among the 64,89,99,721 eligible population was 8% till 14 July. India had on 10 April began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. Official sources further said 29% of the 10.43 crore eligible individuals aged 60 years and above have been administered precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine till 25 July.