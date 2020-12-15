Covid vaccine: Uttarakhand govt to provide free vaccine to 93,000 health workers

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi on Tuesday said that over 93,000 health workers of the state will be given free Covid-19 vaccine.

Amit Negi further added saying that the Centre has made it clear that no amount will be taken from health workers for the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

In the first phase of vaccination across India, the government will provide about 20 lakh vaccines to Uttarakhand, under this, permanent and contractual workers working in government hospitals, PRD (Prantiya Rakshak Dal) etc, as well as health workers working in private hospitals, will get a free Covid-19 vaccine.

Apart from this, around one lakh frontline workers, five lakh sick and 13 lakh elderly are also to be vaccinated, whether the sick people will get the vaccine free or not, has not been cleared yet.

Preparations are underway to vaccinate 100 people in one booth. The largest store in the state is being built in Dehradun, this center will have the capacity to carry millions of vaccines, followed by three regional centers in Udhamsinghnagar, Almora and Srinagar, stores in the more populous Haridwar district.

