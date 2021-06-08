OPEN APP
Covid vaccine wastage will affect allocation negatively: Centre to states in new guidelines

Viral Kothari, 39, receives his first dose of COVISHIELD vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 03:54 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The revised guidelines for the national Covid vaccination programme said that the government, which has re-taken control of the vaccination campaign, will procure 75% of vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country

As part of its revised guidelines for India's inoculation drive, the Central Government, in its revised guidelines, has said that the Covid-19 vaccine allocation to states may be "negatively" affected by high wastage rates.

"Vaccine doses provided free of cost by Government of India will be allocated to States/UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination. Wastage of vaccine will affect the allocation negatively," the new guidelines say.

The revised guidelines for the national Covid vaccination programme said the government, which has re-taken control of the vaccination campaign, will procure 75% of vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country.

The revised guidelines will be implemented from 21 June and "will be reviewed from time to time", as per the notification issued by the Centre on Tuesday.

"The government of India will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country. The vaccines procured will continue to be provided free of cost to States/UTs as has been the case from the commencement of the National Vaccination Programme. These doses will be administered by the States/UTs free of cost to all citizens as per priority through Government Vaccination Centres," the notification read.

