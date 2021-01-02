Covid vaccine will be free across India, says Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged the public not to pay heed to anti-vaccine rumours and said the anti-Covid-19 shots will be free across the country.

"I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours. Ensuring safety & efficacy of vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumours were spread during polio immunisation but people took the vaccine & India is now polio-free," Vardhan said after reviewing the dry vaccination run at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in the national capital.

“Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country," news agency ANI quoted Vardhan as saying.

"In 1st phase of #COVID19 vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that incl 1 cr healthcare & 2 cr frontline workers," tweeted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today.

The dry run is being conducted by all the States and Union Territories governments.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation".

