Covid vaccines will be given for free in Delhi: state health min Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday said Covid-19 vaccines will be given for free in the national capital once it arrives in the city and confirmed that the Delhi government has made preparations for the vaccination drive. The comment came soon after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan declared that the shots will be free across the country.

"Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway," the Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on being asked if the vaccine will be given for free.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to a facility in Daryaganj as part of a dry run exercise held here to assess the preparations for the vaccine roll-out, Jain said the system "seems flawless" as of now.

"I came to see the preparations as part of the dry run being done. Three sites have been selected for it — GTB Hospital Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka," he said.

All preparations are being done, and 1,000 vaccine centres will be set up across the city, the health minister said.

Asked what will happen if complications are noticed after vaccination, Jain said emergency rooms will be set up at the centres, and those getting the vaccine dose will be kept there under observation for half an hour.

The minister said the Delhi government has so far made preparations to vaccinate one lakh people in a day.

Earlier in the day, Harsh Vardhan urged the public not to pay heed to anti-vaccine rumours and said the anti-Covid-19 shots will be free across the country.

"I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours. Ensuring safety & efficacy of vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumours were spread during polio immunisation but people took the vaccine & India is now polio-free," Vardhan said after reviewing the dry vaccination run at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in the national capital.

The Centre had on Thursday stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and identify challenges.

"Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka, are the three sites in Delhi which have been selected for the dry run of the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital," a senior official said here on Saturday.

A video conference was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi health secretary on Friday for conducting a dry run for COVID vaccination at three selected sites, one each in Central District, Shahdara District and South West district, according to the latest health bulletin.

From installing freezers to setting up cold chain equipment, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here for storing the vaccine, whenever it arrives.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on December 24.

These persons include the healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

(With inputs from agencies)









