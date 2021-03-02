Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel took the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday morning.

"I request everyone to get vaccinated. After 28 days of first dose, everyone should get their second dose. Do not worry if you experince minor side-effects, but do let your doctors know," the minister said after getting vaccinated.

"Today is Tuesday. I want to tell everyone that Hanumanji had to cross half of the world to get 'sanjeevani'. But now it is there at your nearest hospital," the health minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting the vaccine shot.

Harsh Vardhan had earlier praised PM Modi for leading by example by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday had also pointed out that in the next few days the "walk-in system" for people will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

