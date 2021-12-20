Covid-19 vaccines can be tweaked to provide protection against new variants of the virus, AIIMS Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said amid the rising concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Dr Guleria said on Sunday, "Although there is this new variant of COVID-19, the silver lining is that it does seem to be a milder disease and we should have protection as far as the vaccine is concerned. And I think it is important to remember that vaccines can be tweaked."

"We will have second generation vaccines. This is something which we need to keep in mind. The current vaccines are effective but with new variants, they will decrease on immunity, however vaccines can be tweaked," he added.

Every year, a new vaccine (for diseases in general) is created based on surveillance data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), therefore it is easier to do it, Dr Guleria further said.

While Omicron COVID-19 variant was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Till Sunday, 153 cases of Omicron were reported in India. According to central and state officials, the Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and Union Territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

(With inputs from agencies)

