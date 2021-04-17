COVID vaccines don't stop one from getting infected, but helps reducing severity

“First is that people are not wearing masks and gathering more. The second is that there are new strains that are more transmissible. But the question we must ask is why people are more non-compliant now? Is it that they are just tired of COVID, or they think the vaccination campaign is reducing risk -- even if they personally are not vaccinated -- or fatality rate has fallen as more people are naturally immune," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}