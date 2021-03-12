OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccines likely focus at Quad Summit when Modi meets Biden today

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, will hold its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will be meeting virtually with President Joe Biden of the United States, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
An ampoule of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen during a vaccination campaign for healthcare workers at the Jane Sandanski Polyclinic in Skopje, North Macedonia March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Russia wants to vaccinate nearly 1 in 10 on the planet this year

2 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Through the end of January, more than 25 million people in the United States received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Americans seek compensation for failed covid treatments from US fund

4 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Bikaner: A health worker takes nasal swab of a passenger from Maharashtra for a Covid-19 test upon his arrival at the Bikaner Railway Station, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_06_2021_000043B)

Covid-19 update: India records over 23,000 new cases, active tally continues to rise

2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
1,44,322 people received the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the Bengal health department said.

West Bengal: Two die after receiving Covid-19 vaccines, probe on

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST

The virtual summit - seen as part of efforts to balance China's growing military and economic power - will focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal with the pandemic, news agency PTI quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.

The Quad, mooted by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, has met regularly at the working and foreign ministers level and a meeting at the head of the state level will be held for the first time on Friday to ensure and sustain an open, free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

To checkmate China, the Biden administration focussed on the Quad meeting, signalling the importance of partnerships and alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden has spoken to each leader individually, but putting them together gives an early boost to the burgeoning group, which China has suggested could grow into an Asian version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout