Covid vaccines may be delivered by drones soon: Govt permits ICMR to conduct a feasibility study1 min read . 08:31 PM IST
The government is trying new ways to reach vaccinations to their destinations. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones. This new study will be done in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.
The ministry said it has granted "conditional exemption" from the "Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021" so that it can conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver Cov-19 vaccine.
This exemption will be valid for a period of one year or until further orders, it noted.
