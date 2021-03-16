Subscribe
Covid vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

Covid vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

**VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI03_16_2021_000059B)
2 min read . 02:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This comes after Congress opposed the government's move to export the Covid-19 vaccines, reasoning that Centre should not export vaccines without immunising the entire population of the country

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the central government is not exporting vaccines to foreign nations at the expense of the people of India.

At the Rajya Sabha today, Vardhan said that "experts at the highest level" and a "committee of the government" are keeping a check on vaccine requirements in the country.

"Vaccines aren't being sent to other countries at the expense of the people of India. Experts at the highest level and a committee of the government are maintaining a sensible balance about it. 30,39,394 people were vaccinated yesterday. We have touched a total vaccination figure of Rs. 3 crore," news agency ANI quoted Union minister Harsh Vardhan as saying.

This comes after Congress opposed the government's move to export the Covid-19 vaccines, reasoning that the Centre should not export vaccines without immunising the entire population of the country.

India administers over 30 lakh vaccines in a day

India has crossed an important milestone of administering over 3.29 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been given till Tuesday 8 am, as per the union health ministry's website.

India administered 30,39,394 lakh covid vaccines on Monday, its highest in a day.

The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has touched 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours on March 15, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the 1st dose and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the 2nd dose, according to the data compiled at 7 am.

Of the cumulative 3,29,47,432 doses which have been administered till now, 2,70,79,484 beneficiaries received the 1st dose and 58,67,948 individuals have taken the 2nd dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

