Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that Covid vaccines will be available in large amounts probably in about two months' time as companies that are making vaccines will start opening up their manufacturing plants in India. He said India will also get vaccines from outside.

India has been facing shortage of vaccine doses due to limited production by two vaccine manufacturers, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute. However, both the manufacturers are trying to ramp up their capacity.

Today, Guleria said Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V will be manufactured in India by more and more manufacturing plants. "Sputnik has tied up with number of companies in India to manufacture. New plants being set up by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India. By July-August, we will have large number of doses available," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The director, however, said that he still believed that chance of dying due to Covid was much higher in those with comorbidities and elderly. "We should focus on trying to vaccinate them at the earliest and also look at larger population who can be vaccinated in graded manner," he said.

Guleria added that it won't be possible to vaccinate everyone in a day or two or a month. "So, I think we should develop a strategy of giving appointments that could be 2, 3 or 4 months later for younger age group and gradually work on strategy that more & more people can be vaccinated," he said.









