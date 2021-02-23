The mutant strains circulating in India are not behind the sudden increase in covid-19 cases in some states especially Maharashtra, government clarified on Tuesday. The central government said that the presence of two SARS-CoV-2 variants - N440K and E484K has been observed in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana. And the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has also detected these variants.

“Out of 3500 samples which were subjected to sequencing, 187 had the presence of UK strain, 6 were found with South African strain and one was detected to be of Brazilian strain," said Dr VK Paul, Member (health) of the NITI Aayog.

“The virus is still around and going by the latest sero-survey data, many more cities are still vulnerable, other than the ones that have already experienced the pandemic," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) maintained that there is no direct relation between the recent surge in covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other States with the mutant coronavirus strains N440K and E484Q.

“These two virus strains have been detected in other countries too and are not specific to India. Moreover, they have been found earlier in some States in India. The E484Q strain was earlier detected in four sequences in Maharashtra in as early as March and July 2020," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General at the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) said.

“The N440K mutation has been reported on 13 different occasions between May and September 2020 in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. The current upsurge in Maharashtra cannot be attributed to the currently discussed point mutations," he said adding that however, the situation is being constantly monitored.

India’s daily case count is crawling higher in last few weeks. In India, over 10,584 new daily cases and 78 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. 84% of the new cases are from 6 States. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,210. It is followed by Kerala with 2,212 while Tamil Nadu reported 449 new cases. Six States account for 84.62% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (18). Kerala reported 16 deaths and Punjab reported 15 deaths, the union health ministry data showed.

“Maharashtra and Kerala are the only two States with more than 50,000 cases, which contribute about 75% of the total active cases in the country. These states remain a concern for us. While Kerala has 37.85% of the active cases, Maharashtra accounts for 36.87% active cases, followed by Karnataka at 4.13% and Tamil Nadu at 2.78% of the total active cases in the country," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

He said that the Health Ministry has sent central teams to some states and will be sending teams to some more states which have shown surge in covid-19 cases recently. “Maharashtra is showing a daily surge in covid-19 cases. Kerala is showing an incremental decline, but the daily cases in absolute numbers is still high over there," said Bhushan.

“Punjab, with its daily increase in cases, is also a cause of worry. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are also showing an increase in daily cases. Jammu & Kashmir had a sudden spike and then showed reduction in number of daily cases," he said.

According to the union health ministry, a central team of epidemiologists and public health experts will also visit Jammu & Kashmir. These central teams analyse the reasons for spike in cases and then hold discussions with the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary of the visited states to share their findings and advise on the steps to be taken to contain this surge.

Amidst the covid-19 pandemic, the government started the nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign on January 16th. “More than one crore 17 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till date, out of which, around 1.5 crore are first doses and around 12.6 lakh second doses have been administered till date. More than 77 lakh (around 68%) healthcare workers have been vaccinated, and more than 12 lakh of them (that is, 62.1% of eligible vaccinations) have also have received the second dose of the vaccine. Also, more than 40 lakh (or 41.7%) frontline workers have also been vaccinated till date," said Bhushan.

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.19 Crore on Tuesday in the country. A total of 1,19,07,392 vaccine doses have been given through 2,53,434 sessions, as per the provisional report available with the health ministry.

These include 64,71,047 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 13,21,635 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, along with 41,14,710 frontline workers (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2nd Feb 2021.

