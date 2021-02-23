Amidst the covid-19 pandemic, the government started the nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign on January 16th. “More than one crore 17 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till date, out of which, around 1.5 crore are first doses and around 12.6 lakh second doses have been administered till date. More than 77 lakh (around 68%) healthcare workers have been vaccinated, and more than 12 lakh of them (that is, 62.1% of eligible vaccinations) have also have received the second dose of the vaccine. Also, more than 40 lakh (or 41.7%) frontline workers have also been vaccinated till date," said Bhushan.