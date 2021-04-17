OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid victim's body ferried on tractor in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Covid victim's body ferried on tractor in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

In this aerial picture taken on April 16, 2021, relatives and friends gather to bury the dead bodies of Covid-19 coronavirus victims at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Photo by Archana THIYAGARAJAN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
In this aerial picture taken on April 16, 2021, relatives and friends gather to bury the dead bodies of Covid-19 coronavirus victims at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Photo by Archana THIYAGARAJAN / AFP) (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2021, 05:47 PM IST ANI

  • On Wednesday, the bodies of four COVID-19 patients were allegedly taken in a Nagar Panchayat's garbage van for cremation
  • According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,24,303 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, while the cumulative cases of the infection have gone up to 3,86,529

In an apparent case of medical apathy, a COVID-19 infected body in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon was transported to the crematorium on a tractor in Dongargaon village.

As no vehicles were arranged by the district administration to pick up the corpses of COVID-19 victims in Dongargaon and the family of the infected patient was asked to bring the vehicle, they loaded the body in a tractor and took it to the crematorium

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Rajnandgaon's Chief Medical Officer Mithlesh Chaudhary said that it is not appropriate to keep the dead body a COVID victim at hospital, and the incident might have taken place in hurry.

"Nagar Panchayat CMO has been informed regarding the victim's body. Arrangements are being done for cremation. It may have happened in a hurry that body was sent in another vehicle," said Mithlesh Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer, Rajnandgaon.

On Wednesday, the bodies of four COVID-19 patients were allegedly taken in a Nagar Panchayat's garbage van for cremation here.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,24,303 active COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, while the cumulative cases of the infection have gone up to 3,86,529. The death toll in the state has mounted to 5,580. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout