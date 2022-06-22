Noting that, the team was asked to conduct a fast study to ascertain the severity of BA.2.38, Dr Karyekarte said, “Majority of these patients had experienced mild symptoms, while only one person required oxygen support and one was brought dead. Most of them did not require admission in a hospital or any specific treatment." From this, it can be concluded that the symptoms of illness (caused by BA.2.38) were akin to BA.2 and no other symptoms were found. The overall severity of the illness was mild and it shows that vaccination helped

