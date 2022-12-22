Covid wave in India will not be as severe as China: 3 reasons why

Covid wave in India will not be as severe as China: 3 reasons why2 min read . 04:55 PM IST
A large section of Indian population has already had Covid, owing to which they have a certain amount of natural immunity from recent infections.
A large section of Indian population has already had Covid, owing to which they have a certain amount of natural immunity from recent infections.
With Covid cases surging again in China, the US and some other countries, the Indian government is taking necessary measures to ensure that the virus spread can be tackled from the start. Meanwhile, BF.7, the variant that is behind the current surge in China, has also been detected in India. However, experts are of the opinion that even though the strain has managed to create havoc in China, the severity won't be as fatal in India. Here are the 3 reasons why:
With Covid cases surging again in China, the US and some other countries, the Indian government is taking necessary measures to ensure that the virus spread can be tackled from the start. Meanwhile, BF.7, the variant that is behind the current surge in China, has also been detected in India. However, experts are of the opinion that even though the strain has managed to create havoc in China, the severity won't be as fatal in India. Here are the 3 reasons why:
A large part of the Indian population is either vaccinated by Oxford/AstraZeneca formulated Covishield or Bharat Biotech Covaxin, meanwhile, CoronaVac and Sinopharm were the main vaccines used in China. As per a study for AstraZeneca against CoronaVac, the latter was less effective against severe infection in older people.
A large part of the Indian population is either vaccinated by Oxford/AstraZeneca formulated Covishield or Bharat Biotech Covaxin, meanwhile, CoronaVac and Sinopharm were the main vaccines used in China. As per a study for AstraZeneca against CoronaVac, the latter was less effective against severe infection in older people.
CoronaVac offered up to 60% protection against severe disease for people up to the age of 79 years, as compared to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine’s 76%. But in people over the age of 80, CoronaVac, the most used vaccine in China, was only 30% effective in protecting people against severe disease, and 45% effective against death, as compared to the Oxford vaccine’s 67% and 85% respectively.
CoronaVac offered up to 60% protection against severe disease for people up to the age of 79 years, as compared to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine’s 76%. But in people over the age of 80, CoronaVac, the most used vaccine in China, was only 30% effective in protecting people against severe disease, and 45% effective against death, as compared to the Oxford vaccine’s 67% and 85% respectively.
A large section of Indian population has already had Covid, owing to which they have a certain amount of natural immunity from recent infections.
A large section of Indian population has already had Covid, owing to which they have a certain amount of natural immunity from recent infections.
In China, there have been just about 2 million cumulative Covid-19 cases. In comparison, 45 million in India have had Covid. ndia. This translates to 1,348 infected people per million in China compared to 32,819 in India according to 2021 population projections.
In China, there have been just about 2 million cumulative Covid-19 cases. In comparison, 45 million in India have had Covid. ndia. This translates to 1,348 infected people per million in China compared to 32,819 in India according to 2021 population projections.
This also means that in terms of COVID, India has already experienced what China is experiencing now.
This also means that in terms of COVID, India has already experienced what China is experiencing now.
Omicron BF.7, sub-variant which is behind China's current covid surge, has been in India since July.
Omicron BF.7, sub-variant which is behind China's current covid surge, has been in India since July.
As per the data from outbreak.info., the variant was first detected in India in July. The latest sequence in India (from November 30 samples) did not show any presence of BF.7.
As per the data from outbreak.info., the variant was first detected in India in July. The latest sequence in India (from November 30 samples) did not show any presence of BF.7.