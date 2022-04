The mask mandate is back again in some states with coronavirus cases rising again. Many of them had decided to do away with the mask early this month as Centre removed all Covid restrictions and the coronavirus cases started showing a declining trend. However, owing to a sudden spike in Delhi, Haryana and UP and the detection of new variants, some states have made wearing masks compulsory again.

Here are the states where masks have become mandatory again:

Delhi: Earlier this week, DDMA in a meeting brought back the mask mandate as the daily cases started rising again. A penalty of ₹500 will be imposed if a person is seen without a mask in public.

Uttar Pradesh: Wearing masks has been made compulsory again in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.

Haryana: Mask mandate is back Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, which are witnessing a sharp rise in cases.

Punjab: Owing to the rising cases, Punjab has also made masks mandatory.

Telangana: Even though the state had removed the compulsory use of masks earlier this month. As the cases started rising again, the rule has been brought back. A ₹1000 fine would be imposed on someone who is found without a mask.

Tamil Nadu: The state government on Friday made wearing masks compulsory. A ₹500 fine will be imposed otherwise.

Andhra Pradesh: A ₹100 penalty will be imposed in case someone is found without a mask.

Other states that have also brought back the mask mandate include West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Kerala.