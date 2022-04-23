This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Owing to a sudden spike in Delhi, Haryana and UP and the detection of new variants, some states have made wearing masks compulsory again.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The mask mandate is back again in some states with coronavirus cases rising again. Many of them had decided to do away with the mask early this month as Centre removed all Covid restrictions and the coronavirus cases started showing a declining trend. However, owing to a sudden spike in Delhi, Haryana and UP and the detection of new variants, some states have made wearing masks compulsory again.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The mask mandate is back again in some states with coronavirus cases rising again. Many of them had decided to do away with the mask early this month as Centre removed all Covid restrictions and the coronavirus cases started showing a declining trend. However, owing to a sudden spike in Delhi, Haryana and UP and the detection of new variants, some states have made wearing masks compulsory again.
Here are the states where masks have become mandatory again:
Delhi: Earlier this week, DDMA in a meeting brought back the mask mandate as the daily cases started rising again. A penalty of ₹500 will be imposed if a person is seen without a mask in public.
Here are the states where masks have become mandatory again:
Delhi: Earlier this week, DDMA in a meeting brought back the mask mandate as the daily cases started rising again. A penalty of ₹500 will be imposed if a person is seen without a mask in public.
Uttar Pradesh: Wearing masks has been made compulsory again in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Uttar Pradesh: Wearing masks has been made compulsory again in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Haryana: Mask mandate is back Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, which are witnessing a sharp rise in cases.
Haryana: Mask mandate is back Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, which are witnessing a sharp rise in cases.
Punjab: Owing to the rising cases, Punjab has also made masks mandatory.
Punjab: Owing to the rising cases, Punjab has also made masks mandatory.
Telangana: Even though the state had removed the compulsory use of masks earlier this month. As the cases started rising again, the rule has been brought back. A ₹1000 fine would be imposed on someone who is found without a mask.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Telangana: Even though the state had removed the compulsory use of masks earlier this month. As the cases started rising again, the rule has been brought back. A ₹1000 fine would be imposed on someone who is found without a mask.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tamil Nadu: The state government on Friday made wearing masks compulsory. A ₹500 fine will be imposed otherwise.
Tamil Nadu: The state government on Friday made wearing masks compulsory. A ₹500 fine will be imposed otherwise.
Andhra Pradesh: A ₹100 penalty will be imposed in case someone is found without a mask.