Covid will become like the common cold in due course but that will take a while, said Sir Malcolm Grant, the Founder Chair of England's National Health Service.

He said there is still so much about the virus that scientists do not understand.

“It (Covid) is still a raging pandemic. In the United States, there are 53,000 deaths each week. In Europe, the incidence of cases is quite high even though hospitalisations and death rates have come down," Grant said while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2021.

"A big challenge will be the winter season in the northern hemisphere where transmission could be greater due to people being indoors," he added.

Grant further said India should invest more in the healthcare system. "A new workforce should be trained and digitally educated. Their training should be within communities and in remote areas, not just in hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that healthcare can be done without going into physical examination of patients in every case," he said.

He also describing himself as a "huge fan" of the Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing Covishield vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.