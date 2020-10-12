Covid wrap: 66,732 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The total tally of covid-19 cases on Monday reached 71,33,36 and the toll touched 109677. At least 66,732 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours and 81% of these are from 10 States and UTs, the government said.

Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each, the union health ministry said in a statement.

The active cases comprise 12.10% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,61,853, the government said.

At least 816 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 85% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 37% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths), the health ministry said.

India is also reporting high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases are close to 61.5 lakhs (61,49,535). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 52,87,682 today.

According to union health ministry, 71,559 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 66,732. The national Recovery Rate has progressed to 86.36%.

Meanwhile India’s Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu who has been under home-quarantine after he was diagnosed with covid-19 on 29th September, 2020, on Monday tested negative for covid-19, the government said in a statement.

“As per today’s RT-PCR test conducted by a medical team from AIIMS, both the Vice President and his wife, Smt. Usha Naidu have tested negative for covid-19," said Vice President's Secretariat in a statement.

Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctors' advice, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via